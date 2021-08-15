Cancel
Thief River Falls, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Thief River Falls

Thief River Falls Today
Thief River Falls Today
 7 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Companies in Thief River Falls are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Thief River Falls:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOLHZC00

1. Building and Ground Worker

🏛️ UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CROOKSTON

📍 Crookston, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Building and Ground Worker (Class #6025) POSITION: Full-time, 9-month position at $15.69/hour working in Dining Services starting August 16, 2021. Hours of work will be Monday-Friday

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Home Health Aide

🏛️ Mel's Place, LLC

📍 Thief River Falls, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mel's Place has an opening for a personal care attendant, Monday thru Friday 2pm to 10pm. Experience with paralysis and Type 1 diabetes is a plus but will provide training. Daily cares, range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Packager

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Crookston, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a new gig? We thought so. Kelly is seeking qualified candidates for a Packager role at a premier seed packaging company in Crookston, MN. This position will be responsible for packaging ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Flaggers

🏛️ Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance

📍 Thief River Falls, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance is located in Thief River Falls Minnesota. We have been in business since 1982 and specialize in asphalt crack repair. We have projects in a 3 state area. We have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Thief River Falls, MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Thief River Falls, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. ASSISTANT MANAGER- DOMINO'S PIZZA *START YOUR CAREER TODAY!* (1979)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Red Lake Falls, MN

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT THE JOB Earn $25-$35k per year! You were born to be the boss. We know. You get up in the morning and you make sure everyone else in the house is doing what they need to do. Then you go to work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Mentor, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Thief River Falls, MN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Thief River Falls, MN

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Thief River Falls, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Thief River Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

