These Davenport companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Davenport, WA) These companies are hiring Davenport residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Warehouse Worker $18 To Start! - Airway Heights

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AEROTEK IS HIRING ENTRY LEVEL WAREHOUSE WORK $18/hr. Experience Level: Entry Level About Aerotek: We know that a company's success starts with its employees. We also know that an individual's success ...

3. Entry Level Hot Tub Delivery Technician

🏛️ Pool World

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pool World, Inc. is a family-owned, local company that has been around for over 40 years! Because of our commitment to doing things right for our customer and employees, Pool World has grown to ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Harrington, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...