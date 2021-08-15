A job on your schedule? These Moses Lake positions offer flexible hours
(Moses Lake, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Moses Lake-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Moses Lake, WA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Retail Sales
🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus
📍 Ephrata, WA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the ...
3. Dental Assistant Instructor
🏛️ Zollege
📍 Moses Lake, WA
💰 $26 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
About Us: Moses Lake Dental Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part-Time Dental Assistant Instructor to join the team. Zollege leads the change in the for-profit ...
4. Cook Dietary
🏛️ Rose Garden Estates
📍 Moses Lake, WA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We need a part-time cook to help out in the kitchen . Must be able to work week-ends, holidays. A good solid scratch cook is what we are looking for. Our assisted living residents like meat and ...
