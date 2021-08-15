Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Marshalltown

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Marshalltown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marshalltown:

1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3924 per week in IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $3,924 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $3480/week- Marshalltown, IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $3,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

3. Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Marshalltown, IA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $89,552 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Truck Driver Job - Marshalltown, Iowa Flatbed OTR National Fleet Hunt Transportation is hiring professional truck drivers to join their national, over the road fleet. Drivers on ...

4. 3rd Shift Production Leader

🏛️ Soap Creek Resources

📍 Grinnell, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Leader This position is on 3rd shift (6 pm - 6 am) on a rotating schedule. Located near the Des Moines area. **Full-time/Direct Hire opportunity with great benefits! Job Description

5. Maintenance Technician #1451

🏛️ MaintenanceRecruiter.com

📍 Grinnell, IA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician for a Nationally Recognized Manufacturing Company Location: Grinnell, IA Pay: $25-30 Shift: 2nd Shift, 3:30pm - 12am, Monday-Friday Job Qualifications: * 3 years of mechanical ...

6. Store Leader

🏛️ BeMobile, Inc

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $61,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BeMobile Wireless Store Leader- Verizon Authorized Retailer BeMobile, Inc Wireless Store Leader Our purpose is to grow as a team while connecting our communities. Looking for Leaders! Start your ...

7. Millwright

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Grinnell, IA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium is NOW HIRING Millwrights!! Millwrights needed in Grinnell, IA for a 4 week project, setting equipment, installing and welding floor decking. Millwright will be installing chains and buckets ...

8. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Newton, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

9. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $3,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Rhodes, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Bondurant, IA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 or ...

10. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - Bilingual Preferred $500 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - Bilingual Preferred $500 Sign On Bonus - SAL021572 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life ...