Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Marshalltown

Posted by 
Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 7 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Marshalltown.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marshalltown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOL7pB00

1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3924 per week in IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $3,924 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $3480/week- Marshalltown, IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $3,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Marshalltown, IA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $89,552 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Truck Driver Job - Marshalltown, Iowa Flatbed OTR National Fleet Hunt Transportation is hiring professional truck drivers to join their national, over the road fleet. Drivers on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. 3rd Shift Production Leader

🏛️ Soap Creek Resources

📍 Grinnell, IA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Leader This position is on 3rd shift (6 pm - 6 am) on a rotating schedule. Located near the Des Moines area. **Full-time/Direct Hire opportunity with great benefits! Job Description

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Technician #1451

🏛️ MaintenanceRecruiter.com

📍 Grinnell, IA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician for a Nationally Recognized Manufacturing Company Location: Grinnell, IA Pay: $25-30 Shift: 2nd Shift, 3:30pm - 12am, Monday-Friday Job Qualifications: * 3 years of mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Store Leader

🏛️ BeMobile, Inc

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $61,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BeMobile Wireless Store Leader- Verizon Authorized Retailer BeMobile, Inc Wireless Store Leader Our purpose is to grow as a team while connecting our communities. Looking for Leaders! Start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Millwright

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Grinnell, IA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium is NOW HIRING Millwrights!! Millwrights needed in Grinnell, IA for a 4 week project, setting equipment, installing and welding floor decking. Millwright will be installing chains and buckets ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Newton, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $3,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Rhodes, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Bondurant, IA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - Bilingual Preferred $500 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Marshalltown, IA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - Bilingual Preferred $500 Sign On Bonus - SAL021572 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown, IA
40
Followers
180
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Ia Nomad Health#Nomad#Ultrasound Tech#Ia Hiring Drivers Now#3rd Shift Production#Bemobile Wireless Store#Inc Wireless Store#Amazon Workforce#U S Cellular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy