Dodge City, KS

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Dodge City

Dodge City Today
 7 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Companies in Dodge City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodge City:


1. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Dodge City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

2. Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary The Retail Sales Representative (RSR) is responsible for developing and growing sales volume for their dedicated client in their assigned territory through effective fact-based ...

3. Receptionist

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Receptionist - Residential Responsibilities: General 1. The telephone to be answered within 3 rings in a cheerful manner, identifying ServiceMaster Clean, your name and a short greeting such ...

4. Marketing and Media Specialist

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general direction of the Director of Foundation and Community Relations, this position will perform a wide variety of administrative support activities including Web design/maintenance ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1888.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,888 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dodge City, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

7. Company Driver HIRING NOW!

🏛️ Henry Industries, Inc

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Henry Industries, Inc., is seeking a Full-Time Company Driver for our Dodge City, KS location $11.70 per hour Voluntary Benefits Medical, Dental, Vision, Life and 401K Available Schedule: 7:00AM-3 ...

8. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Dodge City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

