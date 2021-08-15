Cancel
Ringgold, LA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Ringgold

Posted by 
Ringgold News Beat
Ringgold News Beat
 7 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ringgold companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOL53j00

1. Veterans Preferred - QA Supervisor

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Military Veterans are Encouraged to Apply. Our client is the leading provider of electric motor and generator repair services in North America for continuous process industries, including power ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Service Engineer - Automated and Industrial Machinery - Direct Hire

🏛️ RemX

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Great opportunity with an industry leader that is growing rapidly! ** * $35 - $40/hr base pay plus OT, per diem, paid travel ($100k or more end of year) * 4+ years experience in Field ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative - Consultant

🏛️ Team WCPS of US

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2862.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $2,862 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bossier City, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Shreveport, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2273 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $2,273 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bossier City, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A Truck Driver Semi Local Routes 1540 to 2100 per week

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1540 to $2100 per week Semi Local Routes - ( Home time every other day - Operating area FL, LA, MS & Savannah, GA) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dedicated Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Meyer Logistics LLC

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Delivery Drivers to run in the South Central Region. Get more home time with this Dedicated Freight Now offering Sign on Bonuses to New Drivers! Asks our recruiting team today! Drivers with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold, LA
ABOUT

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

