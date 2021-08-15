Cancel
Houghton, MI

Job alert: These Houghton jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 7 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Houghton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houghton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSOKqqE00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Hancock, MI

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Full Time Cable Service Technician/Installer

🏛️ WeConnect

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ID: Houghton Location: Houghton, MI Get paid NOW to learn a new career! WeConnect is a regional service provider for DISH Network serving customers in Michigan for over 20 years. Specializing in DISH ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Hotel Front Desk Manager

🏛️ The Bhagat Group

📍 Hancock, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're in search of a hotel front desk manager that will provide exceptional service, so every guest who stays with us becomes a repeat customer. You'll be the face of the operation and the first ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
16
Followers
247
Post
2K+
Views
With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

