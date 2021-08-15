Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hinesville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hinesville:

1. Life Insurance Broker - NO Experience needed

🏛️ LifeSurance Agency

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are looking for licensed and unlicensed people who want to change their life!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3564 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $3,564 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Marketing Communications Writer Senior

🏛️ Anthem, Inc

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $92,190 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description SHIFT: Day Job SCHEDULE: Full-time Your Talent. Our Vision. At Anthem, Inc., it's a powerful combination, and the foundation upon which we're creating greater access to care for our ...

5. Sr. Financial Analyst

🏛️ Parker + Lynch

📍 Bloomingdale, GA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is seeking a Senior Financial Analyst to join their team in Savannah, GA! The ideal candidate will be a strategic partner and will focus on financial reporting, participating in strategic ...

6. Diesel Mechanic- First Group

🏛️ First Group

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician First Transit, a leader in fixed-route, paratransit, shuttle bus, and fleet maintenance services, is now hiring a Fleet Technician with strong mechanical and diagnostic ...

7. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

🏛️ Goodwill Southeast Georgia

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***SIGN-ON BONUS- up to $2,000!!!*** Would you like to grow your retail career as an ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER, working in a fun and energetic environment makes you excited to go to work? Do you want to ...

8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Jesup, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Travis Barlow Insurance

📍 Pooler, GA

💰 $34,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing service information and assistance with their commercial insurance policy

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $3,469 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Claxton, GA

💰 $3,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Claxton, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry