Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinesville, GA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hinesville

Posted by 
Hinesville Updates
Hinesville Updates
 7 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hinesville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hinesville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSOKlfp00

1. Life Insurance Broker - NO Experience needed

🏛️ LifeSurance Agency

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are looking for licensed and unlicensed people who want to change their life!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3564 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $3,564 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Marketing Communications Writer Senior

🏛️ Anthem, Inc

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $92,190 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description SHIFT: Day Job SCHEDULE: Full-time Your Talent. Our Vision. At Anthem, Inc., it's a powerful combination, and the foundation upon which we're creating greater access to care for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sr. Financial Analyst

🏛️ Parker + Lynch

📍 Bloomingdale, GA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is seeking a Senior Financial Analyst to join their team in Savannah, GA! The ideal candidate will be a strategic partner and will focus on financial reporting, participating in strategic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic- First Group

🏛️ First Group

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician First Transit, a leader in fixed-route, paratransit, shuttle bus, and fleet maintenance services, is now hiring a Fleet Technician with strong mechanical and diagnostic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

🏛️ Goodwill Southeast Georgia

📍 Hinesville, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***SIGN-ON BONUS- up to $2,000!!!*** Would you like to grow your retail career as an ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER, working in a fun and energetic environment makes you excited to go to work? Do you want to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Jesup, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Travis Barlow Insurance

📍 Pooler, GA

💰 $34,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing service information and assistance with their commercial insurance policy

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $3,469 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Claxton, GA

💰 $3,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Claxton, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hinesville Updates

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville, GA
103
Followers
176
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Jesup, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
City
Claxton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Lifesurance#Medical Surgical Travel#Ga Nomad Health Savannah#Nomad#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Anthem Inc#Senior Financial Analyst#Dashers#Rn Med Surg Telemetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy