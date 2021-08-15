Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Ione require no experience
(Ione, CA) These companies are hiring Ione residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Truck Driver Local Home Daily 800 to 1500 per wk Recent Grads Welcome
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Sacramento, CA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Details Pay $800 to $1500 per week Home Daily Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome - Day & Night Shift Available - You will work the weekends to start ) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael ...
2. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Herald, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Associate - DSR4 Elk Grove, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSR4 - Elk Grove - 9051 Union Park ...
3. Service Management Trainee
🏛️ America's Tire
📍 Jackson, CA
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...
4. Claims Administrative Assistant
🏛️ Ajilon
📍 Sacramento, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you ready to start your career and gain office experience? Do you enjoy family & small company feel environment? Ajilon is working with a real estate company to recruit for a Entry-Level Claims ...
5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Sutter Creek, CA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
