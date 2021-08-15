Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ione, CA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Ione require no experience

Posted by 
Ione Times
Ione Times
 7 days ago

(Ione, CA) These companies are hiring Ione residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSOKdc100

1. Truck Driver Local Home Daily 800 to 1500 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1500 per week Home Daily Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome - Day & Night Shift Available - You will work the weekends to start ) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Herald, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSR4 Elk Grove, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSR4 - Elk Grove - 9051 Union Park ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Jackson, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Claims Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to start your career and gain office experience? Do you enjoy family & small company feel environment? Ajilon is working with a real estate company to recruit for a Entry-Level Claims ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Sutter Creek, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ione Times

Ione Times

Ione, CA
16
Followers
129
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ione Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter Creek, CA
City
Ione, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Home Daily Runs Lrb#Elk Grove#Ajilon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy