Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Ione require no experience

(Ione, CA) These companies are hiring Ione residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Truck Driver Local Home Daily 800 to 1500 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1500 per week Home Daily Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome - Day & Night Shift Available - You will work the weekends to start ) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael ...

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Herald, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSR4 Elk Grove, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSR4 - Elk Grove - 9051 Union Park ...

3. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Jackson, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

4. Claims Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to start your career and gain office experience? Do you enjoy family & small company feel environment? Ajilon is working with a real estate company to recruit for a Entry-Level Claims ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Sutter Creek, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...