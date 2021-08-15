Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Yazoo City

(YAZOO CITY, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Yazoo City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yazoo City:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - Jackson

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2268 per week in MS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

4. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Bentonia, MS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...

6. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Holly Bluff, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

7. CDL-A Truck Drivers: Recruiters Standing by 24/7--CALL NOW!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: Choose U.S. Xpress and work with the nation's fifth-largest asset-based carrier! * High annual salary * Bonuses available in certain locations. Ask for details

8. CDL-A Truck Driver Job

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premier Transportation is hiring dedicated, regional company drivers in your area!Call (833) 963-2577 or apply here now to learn more! TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS * Earn $70k in your first year * $1,300 ...

9. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Belzoni, MS

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

10. Semi-Local CDL A Company Driver - Multiple Home Times Available to Fit Your Schedule

🏛️ Venture Express

📍 Yazoo City, MS

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $1,200+ per Week Multiple Home Times Available to Fit Your Schedule Company Paid Life Insurance & 401(k) $500 Referral Bonus to the Driver and The Referred DriverCompany Driver Benefits: Earn $1 ...