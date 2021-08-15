Cancel
Colville, WA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Colville

Colville News Beat
Colville News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLVILLE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Colville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bSOKPCj00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Chewelah, WA

🏛️ Select Merchandising Services

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a . This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail Merchandiser, you can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Special Needs Driver

🏛️ First Student Management, LLC

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time Special Needs Drivers in Colville! At First Student, our SPED Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Washington

📍 Chewelah, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Kettle Falls, WA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Package Sorter - 4 Days/10 Hours (Shifts Starting at 6:00pm)

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Chewelah, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Spokane, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.50 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Kettle Falls, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $70,000/Year + $14,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Quality Custom Distribution - Spokane

📍 Chewelah, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Local CDL-A Truck Drivers Home Daily - Drivers Average $70,000 Per Year - $14,000 Sign-On Bonus QCD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden State Foods which is one of the largest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. $5K Sign-On Bonus - TANKER Regional CDL Drivers Earn up to $1700/week!

🏛️ James J. Williams

📍 Kettle Falls, WA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW INDUSTRY-LEADING PAY PACKAGES! EARN MORE Yes, you spoke, and we listened. EARN MORE with our NEW Industry-Leading daily guarantee pay structure for both local and regional routes. EARN MORE when ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Colville News Beat

Colville News Beat

Colville, WA
23
Followers
148
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

