Phoenix, AZ

Work remotely in Phoenix — these positions are open now

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 7 days ago

(Phoenix, AZ) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOKIGs00

1. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Virtual Assistant

🏛️ Tulpehocken Spring Water

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a remote part time Virtual Assistant to join our quick growing team. Be a part of Outstanding company. Fastest growing company! If you're looking for a long term career come join us

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Sales Agent- Up To $2,500 New Hire Bonus!

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to progress your current sales career? Do you want to work in a fast-paced, dynamic sales environment with real opportunity for career growth and advancement? Do you thrive in a performance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Account Sales Representative (Virtual Group Events / REMOTE - NORTH AMERICA)

🏛️ CourseHorse

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT COURSEHORSE: Launched in 2020, CourseHorse Groups provides virtual group events, ranging from interactive games like trivia & scavenger hunt, to hands on experiences like cooking and wine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote

🏛️ Clearlink

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clearlink is currently seeking experienced and Licensed Insurance Sales Agents to join our work from home Medicare team! You will assist customers to make Medicare health care decisions by carefully ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative (Remote Available)

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 2

 

