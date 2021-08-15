Cancel
Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Helena Daily
 7 days ago

(Helena, MT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Helena are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Clancy, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

See a day in the life of a Crew Team Member at McDonald's Requirements: We believe in letting you do you. If you're looking for a part-time job that supports your full-time ambition, you've come to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Director

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Sales Professional Create your own flexible schedule and take control of your future in this unique sales role. Our agency is leading the way in the Midwest, with over 800% growth in the past year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Communications Specialist

🏛️ Montana Audubon

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Communications Specialist is a fulltime position (flexibility to convert to a part-time position for the right candidate) who oversees all of Montana Audubon's communications ensuring a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Front Desk Associate

🏛️ Fischer Physical Therapy Pc

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Fischer Physical Therapy, an award winning and growing mission/company, established in 2004, is seeking a top notch part time Front Desk Associate who has chosen to seek excellence in life. You will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

