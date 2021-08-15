A job on your schedule? These Grand Junction positions offer flexible hours

(Grand Junction, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Grand Junction-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Orchard Mesa, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

4. FREE HOUSING IN STEAMBOAT | Behavioral Health Technician - PRN/PT

🏛️ Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated individual to join our company as a part-time Behavioral Health Technician. This entry-level position carries very competitive pay, flexible hours, and numerous ...

5. Medication Aide - overnight

🏛️ BETHESDA GROUP

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location 382 Grand Villa - Grand Junction, CO Position Type Full-Time/Part-Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.75 - $18.50 Hourly Job Shift 10 pm - 6 am Job Category ...

6. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Larchwood Inns

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Larchwood Inns is looking for a Full or Part-time Nurse RN or LPN with long-term care experience preferred. Your duty of caring for the residents coming into our facility includes tasks like creating ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Detailer

🏛️ Frito-Lay North America

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Detailers are part-time Retail Merchandisers who are responsible for merchandising Frito-Lay's complete line of quality products in local stores. As a Detailer, you will drive your personal vehicle ...