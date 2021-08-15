Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

A job on your schedule? These Grand Junction positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(Grand Junction, CO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Grand Junction-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOK0T300

1. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Orchard Mesa, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

4. FREE HOUSING IN STEAMBOAT | Behavioral Health Technician - PRN/PT

🏛️ Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated individual to join our company as a part-time Behavioral Health Technician. This entry-level position carries very competitive pay, flexible hours, and numerous ...

5. Medication Aide - overnight

🏛️ BETHESDA GROUP

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location 382 Grand Villa - Grand Junction, CO Position Type Full-Time/Part-Time Education Level High School Salary Range $15.75 - $18.50 Hourly Job Shift 10 pm - 6 am Job Category ...

6. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Larchwood Inns

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Larchwood Inns is looking for a Full or Part-time Nurse RN or LPN with long-term care experience preferred. Your duty of caring for the residents coming into our facility includes tasks like creating ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Detailer

🏛️ Frito-Lay North America

📍 Grand Junction, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Detailers are part-time Retail Merchandisers who are responsible for merchandising Frito-Lay's complete line of quality products in local stores. As a Detailer, you will drive your personal vehicle ...

