Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Sutton

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(SUTTON, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sutton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sutton:


1. Cashier

🏛️ Walmart

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You'll discover more than a job at Walmart. This is a place where you can really make a difference in the lives of our customers, as well as your own. Come see how working at Walmart can unlock a ...

2. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Williams Family Practice PLLC

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Responsibilities

5. Psych RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $1,518 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider partnering with a hospital to help fill an RN position in Weston, WV. Unit: Psych Shift Information

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign on Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

7. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team truck driver compensation is among the highest in Schneider's fleet. Earn up to $0.60 per mile* starting pay as you average 5500 miles per week (with choice to run more or less) and 1100 miles ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Weston, WV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Licensed Practical Nurse- LPN - Schools

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Practical Nurse - LPN - Schools CareerStaff Unlimited is hiring a qualified Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to work full-time near Braxton County WV in a school setting! Future opening for ...

10. Certified Nurse Assistant LLong Term Care *** Quick start $18hr

🏛️ JayKay Medical Staffing

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Nurse Assistant Behavioral Health to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high quality patient care. Responsibilities: * Provide patient care ...

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

