Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rock Springs

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rock Springs companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rock Springs:

1. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2386.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $2,386 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Rock Springs, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. HVAC Foreman Installer

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Mechanical

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Relocation assistance to Salt Lake City, Utah. We are seeking an HVAC Foreman Installer to become a part of our team! You will supervise and coordinate jobsite activities of HVAC Installers engaged ...

4. Office Clerk

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is assisting a client in Rock Springs, Wyoming for an experienced General Office Clerk-Greeter for a long-term job opportunity . As a General Office Clerk-Greeter you will perform routine ...

5. Diesel Technician / Mechanic *2 Shifts Available*

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Truck Centers

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Rocky Mountain Truck Centers is seeking an Experienced Diesel Technician/Mechanic for our Little America, WY location. This is a dedicated Shop service and repair position, with an ...

6. Pediatric Physician Adolescent - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ iMed Staffing, LLC

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Pediatric Physician Adolescent practice is seeking a qualified physician for WY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Pediatric MD needed in ...

7. Janitorial

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower MONTANA is accepting resumes for Janitorial positions in Kalispell, MT. No experience necessary, willing to train. Must pass pre employment testing. Several open shifts, 40 hours per week

8. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

9. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2263.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rock Springs, WY

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Rock Springs, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...