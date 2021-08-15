No experience necessary — Argos companies hiring now

(Argos, IN) These companies are hiring Argos residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Distribution Associate

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Warsaw, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates will need to have computer (data entry) skills. Inputting information in and addresses into the computer and printing out labels to get packages ready to be shipped out. Candidates will be ...

2. Entry Level Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Adecco

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you're looking for a Warehouse job, then look no further! Adecco is looking for candidates who thrive in a fast-moving environment for Warehouse Associate jobs at CTDI. These temp to hire ...

3. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

4. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 South Bend, IN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Culver, IN

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

8. Office /Scales

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Plymouth, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

! Hiring Immediately ! Office/Scales 2nd shift $13-$17 hr. Job Description- Office/Scales: Scale trucks, maintain professional attitude with visitors, answer multi-line phone, data entry, reconcile ...

9. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Bremen, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DIN3 South Bend, IN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DIN3 - South Bend - 5545 Chet Waggoner ...