Watertown, WI

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Watertown

Watertown Daily
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Watertown.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Watertown:


1. CL A Lease Purcahse - $0 Down-No Credit Check-Home Wkly-No touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Oconomowoc, WI

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,071 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oconomowoc, WI

💰 $3,071 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Watertown, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Marketing Communications Writer Senior

🏛️ Anthem, Inc

📍 Pewaukee, WI

💰 $92,190 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description SHIFT: Day Job SCHEDULE: Full-time Your Talent. Our Vision. At Anthem, Inc., it's a powerful combination, and the foundation upon which we're creating greater access to care for our ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Waukesha, WI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the winning team. Be part of the #1 Pizza Company in the world. Domino's Pizza is hiring bosses - more specifically general managers. It's a tough job, one that needs a natural like you. Of ...

6. Universal Banker - Customer Service Representative Supervisor

🏛️ Banking

📍 Watertown, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Functions as the Bank's primary contact with the public. Responsible for meeting and greeting customers by describing the features and benefits of bank products/services to ensure ...

7. Produce Manager

🏛️ Mayville Piggly Wiggly

📍 Mayville, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Produce Manager: Great Starting wages up to $25 an Hour for the right experienced candidate. We also a Full Benefit Package including Major Medical and Dental,Vision,Disability,Life Insurance ...

8. CNC Jobs Hiring ASAP! Starting At $16+

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Lake Mills, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Full-Time CNC Operators for Opportunity with Long-Standing Company Are you looking for a career with a stable company that has been around for nearly fifty years? Are you looking to feel ...

9. B2B Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Klempel Agencies of Wisconsin

📍 Lannon, WI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Klempel Agencies of Wisconsin under Globe Life is booming and hiring Outside Sales Representatives immediately! We are a nationwide benefits company working with businesses throughout the Milwaukee ...

10. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

