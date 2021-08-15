These Flora companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Flora, IL) These companies are hiring Flora residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Driver
🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District
📍 Olney, IL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus
🏛️ SYGMA Illinois
📍 Olney, IL
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...
3. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Regional - Recent Grad
🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC
📍 Olney, IL
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION DID YOU JUST GRADUATE FROM TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL AND YOU ARE LOOKING FOR YOUR FIRST SEAT WITH A CARRIER? HIW ABOUT MAKING OVER $70,000 IN ...
4. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Louisville, IL
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
5. Optometrist - Full-Time - Private Practice - Olney, IL
🏛️ Olney EyeCare
📍 Olney, IL
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Optometrist - Full-Time - Private Practice - Olney, IL Recent grads and experienced optometrists are welcome to apply! About the Practice Olney EyeCare is seeking an Optometrist to join our ...
