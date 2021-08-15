These Happy companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Happy, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Happy-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. IMMEDIATELY HIRING 50 health insurance agents to work from home!!

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description 100% REMOTE / DIRECT HIRE: Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agents Hiring 40+ Licensed Insurance Customer Service Reps to start immediately. Compensation: $18.50- $23.50 Job ...

2. Work from Home - Call Center Representative

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy the world of a fast paced environment? Are you looking for shifting hours and weekly pay checks? Manpower has immediate openings for Work from Home - Call Center Representatives! What ...

3. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

4. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ WW TRANSPORT INC

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver to haul bulk food grade flour. Out 5-6 days, home the rest. Average $1200-1400 gross, weekly Benefits Include: Health, dental, life ...

5. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE*HOME WEEKLY*RESET ON THE WEEKEND*UP TO $1,608 WEEKLY*BENEFITS*401K*PAID VACATION*START ASAP) DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE ACCOUNT. WEEKENDS ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...