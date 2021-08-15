Cancel
Happy, TX

These Happy companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 7 days ago

(Happy, TX) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Happy-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. IMMEDIATELY HIRING 50 health insurance agents to work from home!!

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description 100% REMOTE / DIRECT HIRE: Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agents Hiring 40+ Licensed Insurance Customer Service Reps to start immediately. Compensation: $18.50- $23.50 Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work from Home - Call Center Representative

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy the world of a fast paced environment? Are you looking for shifting hours and weekly pay checks? Manpower has immediate openings for Work from Home - Call Center Representatives! What ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL driver

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently hiring for CDL class A COMPANY truck drivers . Must have a min of 3 years of safe driving experience and immediately available. Those willing to drive teams will be considered first

Click Here to Apply Now

4. OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ WW TRANSPORT INC

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for OTR Class A CDL Truck Driver to haul bulk food grade flour. Out 5-6 days, home the rest. Average $1200-1400 gross, weekly Benefits Include: Health, dental, life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE*HOME WEEKLY*RESET ON THE WEEKEND*UP TO $1,608 WEEKLY*BENEFITS*401K*PAID VACATION*START ASAP) DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE ACCOUNT. WEEKENDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hereford, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

