Pekin, IL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Pekin

Pekin Voice
 7 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Pekin.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pekin:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOJkkt00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,456 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Peoria, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

4. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 East Peoria, IL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.90/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Pekin, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Cuba, IL

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Cuba, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

8. Customer Retention Specialists

🏛️ HGS US

📍 Pekin, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Excellent work from home opportunity for Customer Retention Specialists Inbound Sales Representatives - starting salary of $13 to $14 an hour plus performance incentives! HGS is committed to the ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Pekin, IL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - PICU - Pediatric Intensive Care Unit - $2945.59 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Peoria, IL

💰 $2,945 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Peoria, IL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Pekin Voice

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

