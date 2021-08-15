Get hired! Job openings in and around Kaufman

(KAUFMAN, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kaufman companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kaufman:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Customer Service/Sales Representative

🏛️ FFL Coastal

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you capable of performing at a high level? Are you tired of getting paid the same as the person you're outworking? Want to be rewarded for the work you do? If you answer yes to any of these ...

3. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

4. Warehouse Package Handler - Job Fair 08/28 in Dallas, Mesquite, Hutchins, and Irving

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Hutchins, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 296734BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

5. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Cityspace Commercial Real Estate

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant property manager needed. Family owned commercial real estate company with properties across the Metroplex needs a versatile person to help manage office warehouses, self-storage facilities ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Forney, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Crandall, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDF2 Balch Springs, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDF2 - Balch Springs - 12809 ...

8. Clean Energy Ambassador - Balch Springs, TX

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Balch Springs, TX

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

9. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Balch Springs, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

10. CDL-A Regional Owner Operator Truck Driver

🏛️ Davis Transfer

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Hiring Now for Owner Operators! Davis Transfer is growing and expanding and now is the time to join! We are now hiring Class A CDL Owner Operators. Details include: * Pay-70% of Line Haul ...