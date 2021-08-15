Hiring Now: These roles are open in Navajo

(NAVAJO, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Navajo.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Navajo:

1. Registered Nurse - Case Management- Case Manager - Travel - (CM RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $1,065 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Case Management- Case Manager - (CM RN) StartDate: 08/30/2021Available Shifts: 8 D Pay Rate: $966.43 - 1065.04 Join this highly motivated team of caregivers and enjoy ...

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ganado, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. General Helper

🏛️ PeopleReady

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for immediate work and that makes an immediate positive impact? Are you the type of person who loves diversity in your work day? We are now hiring forGeneral Helper with a real ...

5. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager

🏛️ Tsehootsooi Medical Center

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager to become a part of our team! The Mobile Health Program's mission is to "improve community health and wellbeing by increasing access to safe ...

6. AZ-ED RN - $95.54/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**36/48 SCHEDULE IS TYPICAL

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must have a minimum of (2) two years recent RN experience in the specialty that is being applied for in order to be considered, in some cases more exp may be required BLS, ACLS, PALS or ...

7. Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant Need - Outpatient Locums at Government Facility - Chinle,

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Arizona.The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner or Physician ...

8. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,771 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,771 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Outpatient Clinic Travel Nurse RN - $2556 per week in AZ

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,556 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...