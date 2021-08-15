Cancel
Fort Bragg, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg Digest
 7 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fort Bragg.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Bragg:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2566.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $2,566 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Bragg, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2566 ...

2. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,286 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $2,286 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Fort Bragg, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,127 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $2,127 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Fort Bragg, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

5. Job available - immediate employment - Cleaner 7am-9am Monday-Friday(Mendocino, CA) - Haynes Buil...

🏛️ Haynes Building Services

📍 Mendocino, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Haynes Building Services wants you! Are you ready to make a difference? With Haynes you will be given the opportunity to provide a clean and comfortable workplace for our clients across a ...

6. CDLA Team Truck Driving Jobs: Earn up to 80 CPM!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

7. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $2814 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $2,814 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

8. Housekeeper (Evening Shift) - $24/hr

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join our Growing Team! Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full ...

9. Dental Assistant

🏛️ North coast dentistry

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DENTAL ASSISTANT: Are you looking for an enjoyable position where you will be well trained and highly compensated? If so, we are the practice for you. Appreciative doctor, fun team, and modern ...

10. Mobile Medical Examiner - Mendocino County

🏛️ APPS - Paramedical

📍 Mendocino, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPS Paramedical is the nation's largest and most technologically advanced health information provider. Our network of health professionals conducts physical examinations, testing, and personal ...

Fort Bragg Digest

Fort Bragg, CA
With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

