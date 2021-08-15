Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Douglas.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Douglas:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

3. Special Education Paraprofessional for School District | URGENT START

🏛️ Ro Health SoPsy Behavioral

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ro Health is looking for a para-educator to work at a school district in the Douglas, AZ area for a 1:1 or Mix. This paraprofessional position would begin ASAP, and would potentially continue onto ...

4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,560 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $1,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Douglas, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT $14/HR LIVE IN OR NEAR DOUGLAS AZ

🏛️ ACT - Today

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Associates primarily receive inbound calls from consumers for assistance with their accounts. Customer Service Associates are problem solvers with good negotiation skills who are ...

7. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities

🏛️ AAA Freight

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers Solo Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $300K Annually Team Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $600K Annually Contract Solo earn up to $100K or Teams earn up to $240K ...

8. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...