5 shot in 4 separate incidents overnight in Denver and Aurora, police say

DENVER – Five people were shot in four separate shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning in Denver and Aurora, according to police.

They are the latest in a host of weekend shootings in the two cities over the past several weekends.

Denver police tweeted around 4:20 a.m. that a man had been shot in the 2700 block of N. Bryant Street and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aurora police said two men were shot around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 13900 block of E. Vassar Ave. One man took himself to a hospital and was table, police said, while the other was taken by emergency responders to a hospital with series injuries.

Aurora police also tweeted about a man being shot in the foot inside of El Muelle, on N. Sable Blvd., who was expected to survive, according to the department.

And around 4:20 a.m., a man was shot near 15120 E. Hampden Ave. in Aurora and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There were no suspect descriptions given for any of the shootings aside from the one at El Muelle. In that case, the suspect was only described as a Hispanic man.

Aurora and Denver police are asking witnesses of any of the shootings to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Last weekend , at least 12 people were shot in six separate incidents , according to police.

