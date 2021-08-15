Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Crisis in children’s services has its roots in austerity | Letters

By Letters
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUtB8_0bSOJHLw00
child riding scooter Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Patrick Butler is right that the pandemic has made the crisis in children’s social care “even more acute” ( Crisis in children’s services in England is shocking if not surprising, 11 August ). However, it is difficult to see how the government’s review of children’s social care will achieve the radical changes needed, for two reasons.

First, it will require a commitment to more progressive taxation and increases in the minimum wage and universal credit to combat major inequalities, including those associated with the rising demand for children’s and youth services: childhood poverty, social deprivation, homelessness, poor health, ethnicity and disability.

Second, it will require the introduction of needs-led funding of local authority services; the end of exploitative privatised provision, including the use of poor-quality unregulated accommodation; and the reversal of draconian cuts in local services from 2010, which against rising demands have prevented children remaining with their families and communities, or receiving quality care to fulfil their potential into adulthood.
Prof Mike Stein
University of York

• Your report on children’s social services paints an accurate picture of help and care for children collapsing and in crisis. The report focused on more demand during the pandemic, but there has been a longer trajectory of decay, disinvestment and disregard.

Since 2010, Conservative‑led governments have targeted austerity at poor communities and at public services. Privatisation has been promoted, and well over £200m each year is now gushing out of children’s services as profits for international venture capitalists. Poorer services at a higher cost.

The pandemic has not caused today’s difficulties. Instead, it is the virus of an ideology and intention promoting a privatised marketplace amid cuts that riddle children’s social services and leave children and families stranded and neglected. It is a virus that needs to be tackled with urgency.
Ray Jones
Emeritus professor of social work, Chepstow, Monmouthshire

• In response to your interesting but disturbing article about the dire status of social care in England ( ‘FaceTime isn’t enough’: the struggle to protect England’s at-risk children, 11 August ), I am aware of the equally disturbing situation in Scotland.

A friend of mine is a lead social worker in Scotland. In September 2020, six months into the pandemic, her team was down to a third of its regular staff level and some key workers were isolating. Schools were closed and she was working seven days a week with a huge caseload, trying to maintain the safety of at-risk children. Meanwhile, the country was clapping NHS workers, among whom were health visitors who refused to conduct home visits due to the pandemic. Social workers were left to pick up the pieces.

The social care system is grossly underfunded and social workers continue to be a poor and undervalued component in our care system. As your report states: “It is a ‘travesty as a civilisation’ not to put in the resources to be able to support society’s most vulnerable young people.”
Philip R Ratcliffe
Dunoon, Argyll and Bute

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Social Services#Homelessness#Poverty#Uk#Facetime#Nhs#Argyll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump booed after telling supporters to get Covid vaccine

At his rally in Alabama on Saturday night, Donald Trump heard the unusual sound of booing and jeering aimed his way, after he told supporters: “I recommend taking the vaccines.”. The former president was speaking in Cullman, Alabama, a city struggling to cope with Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations. Like other...
HealthThe Guardian

No government hoping to level up can ignore the social care crisis harming England’s children

Even before Covid arrived, local authority children’s services were struggling to cope as children with more complex and expensive needs have entered the care system. As today’s Guardian investigation reveals, the bandages and sticking plasters that have held a creaking children’s social care system in place are now fraying under the strain of the pandemic, particularly in some of the most deprived parts of England.
U.K.BBC

Criticised Sunderland children's services now outstanding

Children's services deemed inadequate have improved so much in just over two years they have been rated outstanding. In 2018 Ofsted ruled Sunderland's care was inadequate for the second time in three years, calling for urgent action and seven months later the needs of at-risk children were still not being met.
KidsMedicalXpress

Survey: Listening to children 'could have improved COVID-19 responses'

Listening to children about their needs and involving them more closely in decision-making could have improved global responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an international survey produced by the University of Strathclyde. People working with children—including teachers, care workers and community health workers—also cited lack of access, insufficient funding,...
KidsThe Guardian

How the pandemic exposed the crisis in children’s social care

A Guardian investigation into the state of children’s services in the last 18 months has revealed a sharp rise in social services referrals during lockdown, plus spiralling costs for mental health support and a bulging backlog in the family courts, with some councils buckling under the weight of the extra work brought by coronavirus.
Women's Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacies to provide women’s health services in Scotland

Women’s health services will be provided by community pharmacies in Scotland as part of new plans laid out by the Scottish government. Published on 20 August 2021, ‘Women’s health plan: a plan for 2021–2024‘ sets out short-, medium- and long-term actions that healthcare providers in the nation will take to improve women’s health and address health inequalities.
Income TaxShropshire Star

Labour to set out plans for replacing Universal Credit

Labour said its replacement proposal will reduce the taper rate, allowing low-income workers to keep more of the money they earn. A Labour government would replace Universal Credit with a welfare system that allows low-income earners on benefits to keep more of their take-home pay. Shadow work and pensions secretary...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity

US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.Read more:Sajid Javid ‘confident’ Covid vaccine booster scheme will start in SeptemberNew 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated

Comments / 0

Community Policy