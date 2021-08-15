Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yreka

(YREKA, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Yreka.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yreka:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,983 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $2,983 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Yreka, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Apartment Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Richman Property Services

📍 Weed, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Team! As one of the nation's top ten residential property owners, our mission is to ensure that our residents live in a quality apartment community they can be proud of. Our team ...

3. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Yreka, CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California. Applicants must ...

4. Legal Secretary

🏛️ Law Office of Darrin W. Mercier

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a specialized Legal Secretary to undertake a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. You will work under the supervision of an attorney and will also provide support in ...

5. Pharmacy Technician

🏛️ Rx relief

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pharmacy Technician Job Opp Alert Attention Pharmacy Technicians: Are you ready for a great new job near Yreka, CA Get the training you need to master your job and keep your career moving forward ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,659 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $2,659 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Yreka, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Yreka, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Yreka, CA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 42 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week ...

9. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Weed, CA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Weed, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Yreka, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...