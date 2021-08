Despite its name, the "Concept Car Lawn" at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance actually includes a handful of series-production cars. Talk about false advertising. That said, the lawn's "not actually concept" cars are far from your typical production vehicles. In other words, if you didn't know some of these machines are actually street legal, then you'd likely guess everything on the Concept Car Lawn was, well, a concept car. Don't worry, actual concept cars are showcased here, too, so there is some truth to the lawn's name. Click through to see the amazing vehicles featured on the Concept Car Lawn at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.