Hiring Now: These roles are open in Monterey

(MONTEREY, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Monterey.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey:

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Quarry Utility Worker

🏛️ Rockydale Quarries Corporation

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Wage - $16/Hour $2,000 Sign-on & Retention Bonus! Consistent Work Hours Rockydale Quarries Corporation, an established aggregate producer, is looking for a Utility worker for its Staunton ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Onego, WV

💰 $83,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

5. Dedicated Regional Run - CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Monterey, VA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE! * $0.48-$0.52 ...

6. Truck Driver CDL A

🏛️ Coastal

📍 Hot Springs, VA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARE YOU MAKING OVER $1/MILE? Drive flatbed the right way with usand be HOME EVERY NIGHT! Most loads are preloaded and pretarped - NO coils, steel, or chains! We are hiring company drivers for our ...