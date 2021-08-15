Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, VA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Monterey

Posted by 
Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 7 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Monterey.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOJ5qT00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Quarry Utility Worker

🏛️ Rockydale Quarries Corporation

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Wage - $16/Hour $2,000 Sign-on & Retention Bonus! Consistent Work Hours Rockydale Quarries Corporation, an established aggregate producer, is looking for a Utility worker for its Staunton ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Staunton, VA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Onego, WV

💰 $83,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dedicated Regional Run - CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Monterey, VA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE! * $0.48-$0.52 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver CDL A

🏛️ Coastal

📍 Hot Springs, VA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ARE YOU MAKING OVER $1/MILE? Drive flatbed the right way with usand be HOME EVERY NIGHT! Most loads are preloaded and pretarped - NO coils, steel, or chains! We are hiring company drivers for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
16
Followers
292
Post
502
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
City
Staunton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Spanish#Az Co#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Dedicated Cdl A Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy