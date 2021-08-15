Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Work remotely in Washington — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 7 days ago

(Washington, DC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOIyyS00

1. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote Sales Agent- Up To $2,500 New Hire Bonus!

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to progress your current sales career? Do you want to work in a fast-paced, dynamic sales environment with real opportunity for career growth and advancement? Do you thrive in a performance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Account Sales Representative (Virtual Group Events / REMOTE - NORTH AMERICA)

🏛️ CourseHorse

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT COURSEHORSE: Launched in 2020, CourseHorse Groups provides virtual group events, ranging from interactive games like trivia & scavenger hunt, to hands on experiences like cooking and wine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative (Remote Available)

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Chillum, MD

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
182
Followers
423
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental#Coursehorse#Coursehorse Groups#Inmotion Hosting#Spanish#Md#Az Co#Lawnstarter Washington#Remote Customer Service#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy