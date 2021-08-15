Work remotely in Washington — these positions are open now

(Washington, DC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

2. Remote Sales Agent- Up To $2,500 New Hire Bonus!

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to progress your current sales career? Do you want to work in a fast-paced, dynamic sales environment with real opportunity for career growth and advancement? Do you thrive in a performance ...

3. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our ...

4. Account Sales Representative (Virtual Group Events / REMOTE - NORTH AMERICA)

🏛️ CourseHorse

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT COURSEHORSE: Launched in 2020, CourseHorse Groups provides virtual group events, ranging from interactive games like trivia & scavenger hunt, to hands on experiences like cooking and wine ...

5. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

6. Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative (Remote Available)

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Junior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Chillum, MD

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...

9. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

10. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Washington, DC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...