Hiring Now: These roles are open in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Breckenridge.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Breckenridge:

1. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Family Practice Job

🏛️ Seaboard Physician Search

📍 Cisco, TX

💰 $241,153 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Medicine - Brownwood, Texas Brownwood, Texas offers a high quality of life both professionally and personally. Practicing and experienced physicians as well as residents will be considered

2. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drive Like A BOSS With Dart's Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driving Opportunities! Top Earners Make $200,000+ Per Year! IT'S TIME TO OWN YOUR OWN TRUCK and Highway Sales has an unbeatable Lease ...

4. Class A CDL Team Truck Drivers

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Breckenridge, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...