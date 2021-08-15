Cancel
Belfield, ND

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Belfield

Belfield Post
 7 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Belfield.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belfield:


1. Travel Nurse RN - OR Circulate - $2,777 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $2,777 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR Circulate for a travel nursing job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR Circulate * Discipline: RN * ...

2. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Diamond Truck Equipment

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder Fabricator to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and ...

3. HVAC Technician

🏛️ Jones Heating and Refrigeration LLC.

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

4. Property Manager

🏛️ CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT GR

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Management Job Location Pioneer Peaceful Haven - Dickinson, ND Position Type Full-Time, Exempt Education Level High School Diploma or Equivalent Salary Range $42,000.00 - $47,000.00 ...

5. Commercial Roofers/Laborers

🏛️ Twin City Roofing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Twin City Roofing specializes in the application of single-ply membranes on commercial buildings such as schools, hospitals, office buildings, shopping centers, power plants, etc. We are central ...

6. Fast Track to Management/Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...

7. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)- Calling All Caregivers!

🏛️ Edgewood Group

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking compassionate, dedicated and fun-loving individuals to join our team as Nursing Assistants (CNA). As a CNA at Edgewood, you would be responsible for providing excellent ...

8. Service Writer

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to work with a company that invests in its employees and empowers them to be successful in their careers? We are looking for the right candidate to partner with - employees who want ...

9. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Sumo Medical Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $225 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for ND. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Hospitalist need in ...

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

ABOUT

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
