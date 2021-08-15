Cancel
Portland, OR

Ready for a change? These Portland jobs are accepting applications

Portland Report
 7 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Portland.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Portland:


1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Merchandise Manager

🏛️ DISYS

📍 Beaverton, OR

💰 $59 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is an Equal Opportunity Employer that recruits and hires qualified candidates without regard to race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Shipper & Receiver $18/hR $1000 BONUS

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Tigard, OR State of the art facility which includes a full kitchen, game area (pool & ping pong tables), TV lounge, small library and a full gym. They are very employee focused and will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ TruCapital Partners

📍 Vancouver, WA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an amazing opportunity for an Administrative Assistant with a very established Property Management company in Vancouver, Washington area. The ideal candidate will exhibit high standards ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Lead Direct Support Professional - $18 per hour - Hillsboro, OR

🏛️ Bethesda Lutheran Homes

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Direct Support Professional - $18 per hour - Hillsboro, OR Hillsboro, OR, USA Req #2789 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Work for a Non-Profit that cares! Provide Support, Build Relationships, Make a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Wine Merchandiser - Portland OR

🏛️ Republic National Distributing Company

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want a great workout while getting paid? Don't get stuck behind a desk! Love to drive? Join us on our Portland Sales & Merchandising Team! Our Merchandisers play a pivotal role at Republic National ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Portland Report

