Meridian, MS

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
 7 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Companies in Meridian are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Meridian:


1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lease Purchase Driver Job in Meridian, MS

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Driver Job - Meridian, Mississippi CDL-A Truck Driver - LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Acute Care - $2,850 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $2,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Meridian, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Acute Care

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bookkeeper Controller

🏛️ SmartWay

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is currently seeking ​a Bookkeeper Controller to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and examining financial records for our company. Responsibilities: * Obtain primary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Machine Technician

🏛️ Van Zyverden, Inc

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VAN ZYVERDEN, INC. Is accepting applications for MACHINE TECHNICIAN Van Zyverden Inc., a national wholesale distributor of packaged flower bulbs and plants, is looking for a highly motivated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. SHIPPING / RECEIVING CLERK

🏛️ Van Zyverden, Inc

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VAN ZYVERDEN, INC. Is accepting applications for SHIPPING / RECEIVING CLERK Van Zyverden Inc., a national wholesale distributor of packaged flower bulbs and plants, is looking for a highly motivated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Advocate

🏛️ Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Advocates are the key to what we "do" at Blue Cross of Idaho! Join our award-winning team providing outstanding customer service in our contact center environment. CA's receive, research ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Representative Sales Associate

🏛️ Easy Rest Adjustable Beds

📍 Marion, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAID PRESENTATIONS, PLUSS COMMISSION We Offer: * $70.00 Pay for each Presentation regardless of making the sale or not! Two Commission Programs, one for beginners and one for the pros * $2,100.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,615 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $2,615 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Meridian, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Meridian, MS
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

