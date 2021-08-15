A job on your schedule? These Marlette positions offer flexible hours

(Marlette, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marlette are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Guest Services Representative

🏛️ Leisure Living Senior Communities

📍 Caro, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Guest Services Representative We are currently seeking a part-time guest services representative who is self-motivated, has exceptional people skills, and enjoys being hands-on to maintain ...

2. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time | General Cleaner | Flint, MI - Scioto Services ...

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Flint, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Scioto Services LLC, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...

3. General Production

🏛️ Albar Industries, Inc.

📍 Imlay City, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now offering full and part time schedules! Albar Industries, Inc., a Lapeer area leader in the automotive painting industry is currently accepting applications for the following positions: General ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Silverwood, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Silverwood, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...