A job on your schedule? These Marlette positions offer flexible hours
(Marlette, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marlette are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Guest Services Representative
🏛️ Leisure Living Senior Communities
📍 Caro, MI
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Overview: Guest Services Representative We are currently seeking a part-time guest services representative who is self-motivated, has exceptional people skills, and enjoys being hands-on to maintain ...
2. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time | General Cleaner | Flint, MI - Scioto Services ...
🏛️ Scioto Services
📍 Flint, MI
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Overview Scioto Services LLC, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small ...
3. General Production
🏛️ Albar Industries, Inc.
📍 Imlay City, MI
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Now offering full and part time schedules! Albar Industries, Inc., a Lapeer area leader in the automotive painting industry is currently accepting applications for the following positions: General ...
4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Silverwood, MI
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Silverwood, MI
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
