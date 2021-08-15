Cancel
Sonora, CA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sonora

Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 7 days ago

(SONORA, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sonora companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sonora:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOIFh700

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Sonora, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2982 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Sonora, CA

💰 $2,982 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Sonora, CA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Sonora, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Packaging Representative

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Burson, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295535BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bookkeeper/Accounting Director

🏛️ Sierra Waldorf School

📍 Jamestown, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sierra Waldorf School is seeking a Bookkeeper/Accounting Director who is friendly, warm, and courteous with strong listening skills and be personable and professional on the phone and when greeting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Territory Sales Manager

🏛️ The Acquisition Group

📍 Columbia, CA

💰 $41,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Territory Sales Managers have seen their careers flourish and many even double their income because we believe as an organization to invest in tools, training, and lead generation. If you're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CA - Occupational Therapist - San Andreas- $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 San Andreas, CA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Manager

🏛️ K. W. Emerson, Inc.

📍 San Andreas, CA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The Office Manager will maintain the day-to-day functioning of the company's front office administration, assisting co-workers in administrative tasks to increase company productivity

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Jamestown, CA

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BODY FIT PLUS, seeking CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER LCSW to work in California Department of Corrections. Experience & License: Must have up to date credentials * 1 year Experience in past 3 years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Cook Dietary Aide

🏛️ Sonora Senior Living

📍 Sonora, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Prepare meals for Assisted Living Facility Follow Menu Be able to be flexible Must be compassionate

Click Here to Apply Now

Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
80
Followers
360
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

