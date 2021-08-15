Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Marysville

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 7 days ago

(Marysville, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Marysville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSOIEoO00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Monroe, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator CDS is the preferred in-house event marketing provider to Costco. We offer the best person-to-person marketing services in the industry, driving sales for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Team Member (Part Time/Full Time)

🏛️ Pet Pros

📍 Bothell, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description: We LOVE Pets! Do you? At Pet Pros our goal is to provide healthy products for our four legged companions in a warm, friendly and fun neighborhood setting. We strive to provide the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Marysville, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Monroe, WA

🏛️ Select Merchandising Services

📍 Snohomish, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a . This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail Merchandiser, you can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Kirkland, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you're an Office Assistant looking to gain experience working for a growing firm, this opportunity offered through Robert Half may be a great match for you! The ideal candidate would be a highly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver / Casual Courier

🏛️ ALS Environmental

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Driver / Casual Courier Job Requisition Number: RC386391 Category: Courier/Tractor-Trailer Driver Job Family: FXE-US: Driver Time Type: Part Time Locations: Everett, Washington Job Duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Support Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Marysville, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Support Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time

🏛️ Penske

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver) at our Seattle location. This position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
67
Followers
182
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Everett, WA
City
Marysville, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Title#Pet Pros#Washington Job Duties#Merchandiser American#American Greetings#Penske Truck Leasing#Hiker Lrb#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy