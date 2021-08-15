Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Marysville

(Marysville, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Marysville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Monroe, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator CDS is the preferred in-house event marketing provider to Costco. We offer the best person-to-person marketing services in the industry, driving sales for our ...

2. Team Member (Part Time/Full Time)

🏛️ Pet Pros

📍 Bothell, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description: We LOVE Pets! Do you? At Pet Pros our goal is to provide healthy products for our four legged companions in a warm, friendly and fun neighborhood setting. We strive to provide the ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Marysville, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Monroe, WA

🏛️ Select Merchandising Services

📍 Snohomish, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a . This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail Merchandiser, you can ...

5. Part Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Kirkland, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you're an Office Assistant looking to gain experience working for a growing firm, this opportunity offered through Robert Half may be a great match for you! The ideal candidate would be a highly ...

6. Driver / Casual Courier

🏛️ ALS Environmental

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Driver / Casual Courier Job Requisition Number: RC386391 Category: Courier/Tractor-Trailer Driver Job Family: FXE-US: Driver Time Type: Part Time Locations: Everett, Washington Job Duties ...

7. Support Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Marysville, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Support Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and ...

8. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

9. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time

🏛️ Penske

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver) at our Seattle location. This position ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Everett, WA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...