Hiring Now: These jobs are open in New Boston

Here are a selection of open positions in New Boston:

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000/wk - Regional/OTR - Dedicated Accounts

🏛️ Paragon Freight Systems LLC

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Paragon Freight Systems LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR.(Up to $2000 weekly) Competitive Compensation! Up to $2 ...

3. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

4. Industrial Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Horizons HR Services

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! How would you like to work with one of the Top Companies in Texarkana? We are one of the largest national staffing firms in the country and we are currently seeking experienced ...

5. Church Secretary

🏛️ Naples First United Methodist Church

📍 Naples, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local church in need of a secretary. Duties include; answering phones, coordinating with pastor to prepare newsletters and weekly bulletins, scheduling appointments for pastor, light bookkeeping ...

6. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Texarkana, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / Week ...

8. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3130/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $2,952 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Intermediate Care for a travel nursing job in Texarkana, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Intermediate Care * Discipline: RN ...

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000 Weekly w/ $1,200 Guarantee - 10 Days Out / 4 Days Hometime

🏛️ JMB Transport Partners LLC

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, JMB Transport Partners LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Company Truck Drivers for OTR positions. Competitive Compensation! * Company Driver: Paid up ...