Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Boston, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in New Boston

Posted by 
New Boston News Alert
New Boston News Alert
 7 days ago

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in New Boston.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Boston:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSOIC2w00

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000/wk - Regional/OTR - Dedicated Accounts

🏛️ Paragon Freight Systems LLC

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Paragon Freight Systems LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR.(Up to $2000 weekly) Competitive Compensation! Up to $2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Industrial Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Horizons HR Services

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! How would you like to work with one of the Top Companies in Texarkana? We are one of the largest national staffing firms in the country and we are currently seeking experienced ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Church Secretary

🏛️ Naples First United Methodist Church

📍 Naples, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Local church in need of a secretary. Duties include; answering phones, coordinating with pastor to prepare newsletters and weekly bulletins, scheduling appointments for pastor, light bookkeeping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Texarkana, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3130/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $2,952 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Intermediate Care for a travel nursing job in Texarkana, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Intermediate Care * Discipline: RN  ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000 Weekly w/ $1,200 Guarantee - 10 Days Out / 4 Days Hometime

🏛️ JMB Transport Partners LLC

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, JMB Transport Partners LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Company Truck Drivers for OTR positions. Competitive Compensation! * Company Driver: Paid up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

New Boston News Alert

New Boston News Alert

New Boston, TX
47
Followers
160
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Boston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Ar#Cdl#Uncapped#The Top Companies#Church#Step Down Units#Rn Intermediate Care#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy