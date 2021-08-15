Ready for a change? These Carlsbad jobs are accepting applications

(CARLSBAD, NM) Companies in Carlsbad are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carlsbad:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $6,560 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $6,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scout Nurse Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

3. Experienced Mudlogger

🏛️ Edge Systems

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us Edge Is now paying a Premium for Experienced Loggers. Apply online online or to cbecker@edgelog.com for more details. PML/Edge Systems is seeking multiple experienced Mudloggers for our ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2000 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Carlsbad, NM. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2000 / Week Occupational ...

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. Retail Sales & Information Associate

🏛️ Western National Parks Association

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WNPA is a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding ...

7. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

8. Natural Resource Specialist Assistant

🏛️ American Conservation Experience - EPIC

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Conservation Experience, a nonprofit Conservation Corps, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management New Mexico State Office, is seeking a Natural Resource Specialist Assistant for 52 ...

9. Sales Consultant Automotive Carlsbad Ford

🏛️ Krumland Auto Group

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are always looking for Sales People to join our organization. If you have a little sales experience or none at all, you need to work for Carlsbad Ford. We offer full-time employment with ...

10. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Carlsbad, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to make an impact in your local community? If so, Comfort Keepers has the perfect opportunity for you! Comfort Keepers is seeking Caregivers to provide home care services to seniors ...