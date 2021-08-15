Hiring Now: These roles are open in Paskenta

(PASKENTA, CA) Companies in Paskenta are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paskenta:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Warehouse Team Member - Earn Up To $15.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Paskenta, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Orland, CA Job opportunities vary by location. We update postings daily with open positions. Hourly ...

3. Pediatric Registered Nurse

🏛️ BrightStar Care

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $48 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION IN CORNING Are you looking for a In-home care job where you can make a difference in people's lives? Do you want to work for a In-home care agency that truly cares about you? That's where ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $71,500-$120,000/Year

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Redding, CA

📍 Paskenta, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Drivers Earn Up to $120,000 Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

7. Class A CDL Team Truck Drivers

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Corning, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...