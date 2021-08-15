Cancel
Tuba City, AZ

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Tuba City

Tuba City Updates
Tuba City Updates
 7 days ago

(TUBA CITY, AZ) Companies in Tuba City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tuba City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSOI9U000

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,654 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $3,654 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Tuba City, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Tonalea, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Case Management - $2,008 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $2,008 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Case Management Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Case Management for a travel nursing job in Tuba City, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Case Management * Discipline ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. CDL OTR Truck Driver and Owner Operators - Flexible Home Time

🏛️ Transport Designs, Inc.

📍 Tonalea, AZ

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers & Owner Operators Company Drivers earn up to $80k per year! Owner Operators earn up to $160K per year! Flexible Home Time - No-Touch Freight - Tons of Benefits! We ...

7. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Tuba City, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

8. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities

🏛️ AAA Freight

📍 Tonalea, AZ

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers Solo Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $300K Annually Team Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $600K Annually Contract Solo earn up to $100K or Teams earn up to $240K ...

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Tonalea, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70k-$90k/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Pacific Shipping

📍 Tonalea, AZ

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Home Weekly - Earn Up to $90,000 Yearly - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Pay & Benefits: * Start from $70,000 to $90,000 per year base * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus (paid quarterly

Tuba City Updates

Tuba City, AZ
ABOUT

With Tuba City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

