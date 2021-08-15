Get hired! Job openings in and around Clarksdale

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Clarksdale.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clarksdale:

1. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Tutwiler, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Tutwiler MS and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. SQF Practitioner

🏛️ Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

📍 Helena, AR

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. - Helena, AR Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. was established in 1991 with a primary focus on serving the food processing industry. Focus quickly shifted to the ...

4. Production/Plant Supervisor

🏛️ High Time Products, LLC

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Plant Supervisor to be a part of our new Clarksdale team! You will oversee the activities of a team of production workers. Candidates should be exceptionally dependable and ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Warehouse Team Member - $100 Bonus with Proof Of Covid-19 Vaccination

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Marks, MS

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Olive Branch, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day ...

7. Radiology Technologist

🏛️ Banner Health

📍 Webb, MS

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary City/State: Sun City West, Arizona Department Name: Radiology-Diagnostic-Hosp Work Shift: Day Job Category: Clinical Care *** $5,000 SIGN ON BONUS *** Medical imaging plays a pivotal role in ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,772 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,772 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in AR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Helena, AR

💰 $2,592 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...