No experience necessary — Walnut Creek companies hiring now

(Walnut Creek, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Walnut Creek? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Union City, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Heavy need for applicants willing to work third shift! * Adecco is seeking Entry Level Operations Manufacturing for temp to hire workers at Zoetis in Union City, CA. Previous experience in a ...

2. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Walnut Creek, CA

💰 $73,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $52,000 to $73,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

3. Customer Service (Entry Level)

🏛️ United States Army

📍 Hayward, CA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**THIS POSITION REQUIRE ENLISTMENT INTO THE UNITED STATES ARMY (ACTIVE OR RESERVES). NO TRAINING REQUIRED THE ARMY WILL TEACH YOU EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW*** For all question contact Sergeant ...

4. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour

🏛️ Article

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ﻿ ﻿Hey, we're Article. We're a digital-first furniture brand that's working to make everyday living better by providing an easy way for people to furnish their space. We don't have ...

5. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

6. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Danville, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 Moraga, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + Recent Grads

🏛️ Sysco - Central California

📍 Walnut Creek, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Up To $100,000/Year + Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

9. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

10. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Walnut Creek, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSF8 - Richmond, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr*+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSF8 - 2995 Atlas Road, Richmond, CA Compensation: Starting pay $21.50 ...