These jobs are hiring in Dennis — and they let you set your own schedule

(Dennis, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dennis-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Dennis, MS

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

2. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Pure Beauty Farms, Inc.

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire Full-time or Part-time Merchandisers (an immediate Merchandiser opportunity working in our Big Box Retail Garden Centers as our service vendor). Locations Now Hiring ...

3. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Russellville, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

4. Part-time Office Manager

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Tuscumbia, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Office Manager Pay: $12.00 /hour Are you an experienced office manager looking for a part-time opportunity? This maybe the the perfect job for you. Company Profile Our client is a small ...

5. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Booneville, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...