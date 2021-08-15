Cancel
Dennis, MS

These jobs are hiring in Dennis — and they let you set your own schedule

Dennis Journal
 7 days ago

(Dennis, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dennis-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSOI5x600

1. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Dennis, MS

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Pure Beauty Farms, Inc.

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire Full-time or Part-time Merchandisers (an immediate Merchandiser opportunity working in our Big Box Retail Garden Centers as our service vendor). Locations Now Hiring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Russellville, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-time Office Manager

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Tuscumbia, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Office Manager Pay: $12.00 /hour Are you an experienced office manager looking for a part-time opportunity? This maybe the the perfect job for you. Company Profile Our client is a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Booneville, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
City
Dennis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Ms#Merchandiser#Ffl Agency#Iul#Llc Booneville
