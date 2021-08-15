A job on your schedule? These San Simeon positions offer flexible hours

(San Simeon, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these San Simeon-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Security Officer

🏛️ Central Coast Security

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Central Coast security is currently hiring responsible and self-motivated individuals to join our team, we have part time and full time schedules available. The selected individual will provide ...

2. Medical Assistant / Chiropractic Assistant Health Care

🏛️ Affinity Chiropractic Center

📍 Atascadero, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job located in San Luis Obispo. Part-Time (15-20 hours a week) Chiropractic/Integrated Medical office looking for a motivated person, who can work well under a Doctors directions. We are looking for ...

3. Line Cook

🏛️ Marmad Hospitality Corporation

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Line Cook/ Prep Cook We are looking for a talented cook for a growing boutique restaurant, in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. We have full and part-time available. We are seeking experienced cooks ...

4. Part Time Brand Representative

🏛️ Signature Retail Services

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Paso Robles, CA, USA 15.00 Part Time Email Me Similar Jobs Email Me This Job Signature Retail Services is looking to hire a Level Brand Representative to join our team. Starting pay of $15.00 per ...

5. Beginner and Professional Cooks Wanted

🏛️ Down The Hatch LLC

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for hard working cooks to join our culinary team at The Hatch and our new restaurant Della's on a full or part time basis. Experience cooking with wood fire is a plus - especially pizza

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...