Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simeon, CA

A job on your schedule? These San Simeon positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 7 days ago

(San Simeon, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these San Simeon-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSOI44N00

1. Security Officer

🏛️ Central Coast Security

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Central Coast security is currently hiring responsible and self-motivated individuals to join our team, we have part time and full time schedules available. The selected individual will provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Assistant / Chiropractic Assistant Health Care

🏛️ Affinity Chiropractic Center

📍 Atascadero, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job located in San Luis Obispo. Part-Time (15-20 hours a week) Chiropractic/Integrated Medical office looking for a motivated person, who can work well under a Doctors directions. We are looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Line Cook

🏛️ Marmad Hospitality Corporation

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Line Cook/ Prep Cook We are looking for a talented cook for a growing boutique restaurant, in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. We have full and part-time available. We are seeking experienced cooks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Brand Representative

🏛️ Signature Retail Services

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Paso Robles, CA, USA 15.00 Part Time Email Me Similar Jobs Email Me This Job Signature Retail Services is looking to hire a Level Brand Representative to join our team. Starting pay of $15.00 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Beginner and Professional Cooks Wanted

🏛️ Down The Hatch LLC

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for hard working cooks to join our culinary team at The Hatch and our new restaurant Della's on a full or part time basis. Experience cooking with wood fire is a plus - especially pizza

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Simeon Updates

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon, CA
10
Followers
196
Post
527
Views
ABOUT

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Simeon, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Part Time Job#Central Coast Security#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy