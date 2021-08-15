Job alert: These jobs are open in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Prairie Du Chien.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Prairie Du Chien:

1. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Prairie Du Chien, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Urgently hiring! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Lynxville, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Home Daily, Earn Up to $80k/Yr.

🏛️ Sysco - Baraboo, WI

📍 Wauzeka, WI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,470/Week

🏛️ K & B Transportation - Rochelle Dedicated

📍 Lynxville, WI

💰 $1,470 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Dedicated - Up To $1,470 Per Week K&B Transportation is an OTR refrigerated carrier. We offer a fleet of late model Freightliner Cascadias with ...

5. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Lynxville, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly! NO TOUCH Freight!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Prairie Du Chien, WI

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Drivers - Earn $70,000 Annually Average Annual Pay of $70,200-$78,000 and a $10,000 sign on bonus for experienced drivers Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $0.63-$0.67 ...

7. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Prairie Du Chien, WI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Lynxville, WI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Lynxville, WI

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

10. CDL A Regional Truck Driver - Scheduled Routes - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Don Hummer Trucking

📍 Prairie Du Chien, WI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Company Truck Driver Jobs - Home weekly - Iowa Based Guaranteed weekly pay, home weekly CDL-A truck driver jobs offer predictability with NO CATCH! When you hear Hummer offers a STEADY ...