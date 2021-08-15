Work remotely in Conroe — these positions are open now

(Conroe, TX) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Customer Retention Specialist (Remote)

🏛️ Mattress Firm

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mattress Firm is seeking full-time Customer Retention Specialist with a passion and commitment for providing our guests with an exceptional customer experience, post-purchase. This team is ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Conroe, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Remote - Associate Sales Agent

🏛️ National General Insurance

📍 Spring, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Previous Sales Experience is NOT Required, but a Motivated, Outgoing & Positive Attitude is! Come and see why National General Insurance has been voted as a "Great Place to Work" for 2 Years in a Row

4. Remote Licensed Insurance Sales Representative Call Center

🏛️ itel

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#itel at-home At itelbpo, our entrepreneurial culture is sustained by our shared core values of Quality, Integrity, Reliability and Family. Our growing business seeks experienced, motivated team ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Conroe, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...