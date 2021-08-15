Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Armstrong

(ARMSTRONG, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Armstrong.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Armstrong:

1. Primary Care Physician - $140 per hour - 2 days per week

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Riviera, TX

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is in need of a physician to provide immediate Primary Care locums coverage to their facilitynearFalfurrias, Texas. Please see the details for this opportunity below: * Position: Primary ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

3. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $67,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Annual Gross Pay $67,000+| Home Weekly Requisition ID: 675 For More Information, Call Tonya @ 888.765.5360 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $67,000+ * Home ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...