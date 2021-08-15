Cancel
Bylas, AZ

Job alert: These Bylas jobs are accepting applications

Bylas Today
 7 days ago

(BYLAS, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bylas companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bylas:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOHzoy00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2520 per week in AZ

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Peridot, AZ

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Eden, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Thatcher, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work from Home Mortgage Protection Sales - Great Work/Life Balance!

🏛️ BAM Agency

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a leads driven, in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or entrepreneurial spirit we would welcome an ...

5. Light Duty Mechanic

🏛️ Haralson Tire Company

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $66,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking a Light Duty Mechanic to join our team! Haralson Tire Pros & Auto Service is a fun and fast paced work environment looking for an individual that would like growth opportunity. We ...

6. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Eden, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

8. Fuel Transport Driver

🏛️ Marathon Petroleum

📍 Safford, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marathon Petroleum Company LP (MPC) has a position available for a professional light products transport driver in Safford, AZ. Our drivers are responsible for the safe and efficient delivery of ...

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Eden, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Bylas, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

